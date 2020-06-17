Google Duo Now Lets You Make Video Calls With up to 32 People

Google Duo for web has been updated to officially support up to 32 participants on a single video call. The information was shared by Senior Director of Product and Design, Sanaz Ahari Lemelson, who also said that the update is starting to roll with the latest version of Chrome Web browser. A screenshot shared by Lemelson shows 19 people on one screen in a group video call.

Back in May, Google had announced that it will finally bring group video calling to the web version of Duo. It had also announced a new Family mode for Duo at a time when people are becoming more dependent on such apps for communication while maintaining social distancing.

Google had also updated the mobile version of Duo in April to bring support for up to 12 participants in a single video call. During the announcement, Dave Citron, Group Product Manager, Google Duo had said, "Every week, over 10 million new people are signing up for Duo, and in many countries, call minutes have increased by more than ten-fold."

To use Google Duo on the web, just head over to duo.google.com. Assuming you are using Chrome version 83.0.4103.106 and have signed into Chrome with your Google account. It should take a minute to sync your contacts before listing them. There should also be a ‘Create Group’ button on the left. Click on the button to add people to your group call and get a shareable link as well. Add the participants or share the link to start the video call.

