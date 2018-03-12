English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Duo Now Lets You Send 30-Seconds Video Messages to Those Unavailable For Calls

The new video messages will automatically disappear within a day after a user has seen it

IANS

Updated:March 12, 2018, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Duo Now Lets You Send 30-Seconds Video Messages to Those Unavailable For Calls
Google Duo now lets you send video messages to your contacts. (Image: Google)
Google on Monday introduced a new video messaging feature for its mobile app Google Duo that would let users capture and share video messages when their friends cannot answer their call.

"Starting today, Duo users can send a video message to their friend or family member, who will receive it in the Duo app. The video messaging functionality allows users to leave a 30-second video (or voice) message if the person they're calling declines or misses the incoming call," the company said in a statement.

To play a video message received from another user, users need to simply tap their icon. After they have watched their video message, users can tap the 'Call now' button to easily call that person back.

The new video messages will automatically disappear within a day after a user has seen it, Google said.

However, the company has added an option wherein the user can save their favourite video messages on smartphone.

Similar to all calls made on Google Duo, video messages are also secure and end-to-end encrypted.

The new feature has begun rolling out for Android and iOS devices and will be live worldwide soon.

Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES