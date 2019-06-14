Google Dynamic Email Feature Rolling Out to All Users on July 2
The new Dynamic Email will add smart response feature and automatic actions in an upcoming public stable build early next month
In just a few weeks, Google will officially roll out ‘dynamic email' for Gmail, a feature that will launch 'on' by default (but can be switched to 'off' within settings) for all users on all domains starting July 2.
According to the company, dynamic email will allow users to "easily take action directly from within the message itself, like RSVP to an event, fill out a questionnaire, browse a catalog or respond to a comment." Instead of having an entire conversation through multiple emails, you'll be able to comment on one in a similar fashion to how you can comment on Google Docs documents.
If you're interested in using the dynamic email before the official launch date, you can enable the beta version of the feature right now or any day up until the beginning of next month.
On July 2, users will begin receiving these types of emails only if the feature is enabled by them as well as the senders. If you want to opt out of the feature, you can disable it within Gmail's user settings.
