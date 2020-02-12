Google Earth View Has 1,000 New Satellite Photos of Earth That You Can Get for Free

Google has made the biggest update to its coveted wallpaper collection in Earth View by adding over 1,000 new photos to the collection. After this addition, the total number of images in the collection has crossed 2,500. These images are available to the public, and can be downloaded for being used as wallpapers on any of your devices, for free. All the images available on Google Earth View are in high resolution, and have a huge variety of different landscapes from all over the world.

These images can be accessed through the Earth View Gallery, or Google's Earth View Chrome extension. Google states that the photographs are optimised for high resolution screens, with brighter colours, resolutions of up to 4K and high sharpness. Another feature that has been included is a nifty colour map, which allows users to visualise the thousands of Earth View locations, and find a landscape in a colour scheme of their choice.

The official blog post by Google further reveals its collaboration with Ubilabs for enabling these Earth View photographs to be available to the public. “Together over the past several years, we've refined a set of tools that help us scour 36 million square miles of satellite imagery, while maintaining fine camera control to get just the right shot. To prepare the final image, we optimize the color profile for the particular landscape, and export the final image in ultra-high resolution,” the company said in the blog.

