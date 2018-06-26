English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Google Earth Will Now Let You Measure Distances

On Monday Google announced a new Measure Tool for Google Earth available immediately on Chrome, this week on Android and coming soon to iOS.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:June 26, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
Google Earth Will Now Let You Measure Distances
Introducing the Measure Tool for Google Earth on Chrome and Android. (Image Courtesy: Google)
Google Earth is rolling out a new feature that it describes as “one of the most requested” -- the ability to measure distance and areas. For those less familiar with Google Earth, it's a program that uses various geographical data to create a 3D representation of the globe. By zooming in, users can see birds-eye satellite images of well, almost anywhere.

Now using Measure Tool, Google Earth wants to help users know how far their hometown is from the North Pole, or simply measure the length of a hike they've just finished.

The tool doesn't just measure in straight lines or squares either, so even a large lake could be measured. Users simply select the borders as they go, a bit like connecting the dots.

A blogpost from Google notes that the Measure Tool will be available on Chrome Monday, Android later this week and iOS in the near future.

