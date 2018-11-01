English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Employees Plan Walk-Out Against Workplace Harassment
According to a report in The New York Times, more than 1,500 -- most of them women -- plan to walk out of almost two dozen company offices around the world to protest Google's handling of sexual harassment and its workplace culture.
Google Employees Plan Walk-Out Against Workplace Harassment
Loading...
After Google announced last week it fired 48 people for sexual harassment since 2016, nearly 1,500 workers were planning a walk-out at the company's offices globally on Thursday, the media reported. According to a report in The New York Times, more than 1,500 -- most of them women -- plan to walk out of almost two dozen company offices around the world to protest Google's handling of sexual harassment and its workplace culture.
"We don't want to feel that we're unequal or we're not respected anymore," Claire Stapleton, 33, Product Marketing Manager at Google's YouTube, was quoted as saying. In a letter to employees last week, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was taking a "hard line" on inappropriate conduct. The letter was in response to a New York Times report that Android creator Andy Rubin received a $90 million exit package despite facing misconduct allegations.
"We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action," said Pichai. Over the past week, Pichai and Larry Page, co-founder of Google and CEO of its parent company Alphabet, "have taken several steps to calm its agitated 94,000-person workforce".
According to the NYT report, two unnamed Google executives said then-Chief Executive Page asked Rubin to resign after the company confirmed a complaint by a female employee about a sexual encounter in a hotel room in 2013. A Google investigation found the woman's complaint to be credible, the paper reported.
Rubin has said he did not engage in misconduct and left Google of his own accord.
"We don't want to feel that we're unequal or we're not respected anymore," Claire Stapleton, 33, Product Marketing Manager at Google's YouTube, was quoted as saying. In a letter to employees last week, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was taking a "hard line" on inappropriate conduct. The letter was in response to a New York Times report that Android creator Andy Rubin received a $90 million exit package despite facing misconduct allegations.
"We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action," said Pichai. Over the past week, Pichai and Larry Page, co-founder of Google and CEO of its parent company Alphabet, "have taken several steps to calm its agitated 94,000-person workforce".
According to the NYT report, two unnamed Google executives said then-Chief Executive Page asked Rubin to resign after the company confirmed a complaint by a female employee about a sexual encounter in a hotel room in 2013. A Google investigation found the woman's complaint to be credible, the paper reported.
Rubin has said he did not engage in misconduct and left Google of his own accord.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Her Style Evolution Over the Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...