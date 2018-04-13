English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Engineer Developing Tool to Spot Fake Video
According to Google engineer who has developed a tool which, fed with the right input, can create a realistic fake video that mimics the way a person talks by closely observing existing footage of their mouth and teeth to create the perfect lip-sync.
Google Engineer Developing Tool to Spot Fake Video (Representative image: AP)
In an era replete with fake news stories, you might expect video evidence to provide a clearer picture of the truth. You'd be wrong, according to Google engineer Supasorn Suwajanakorn -- who has developed a tool which, fed with the right input, can create a realistic fake video that mimics the way a person talks by closely observing existing footage of their mouth and teeth to create the perfect lip-sync.
Also Read: What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
Like any technology, it has great potential for both good and mischief. Suwajanakorn is therefore also working with the AI Foundation on a 'Reality Defender' app that would run automatically in web browsers to spot and flag fake pictures or videos. "I let a computer watch 14 hours of pure Obama video, and synthesized him talking," Suwajanakorn said while sharing his shockingly convincing work at the TED Conference in Vancouver on Wednesday. Such technology could be used to create virtual versions of those who have passed - grandparents could be asked for advice; actors returned to the screen; great teachers give lessons, or authors read their works aloud, according to Suwajanakorn.
Also Read: Smartphone Addiction Similar to Substance Abuse: Study
He noted a New Dimensions in Testimony project that lets people have conversations with holograms of Holocaust survivors. "These results seemed intriguing, but at the same time troubling; it concerns me, the potential for misuse," he said. "So, I am also working on counter-measure technology to detect fake images and video." He worried, for example, that war could be triggered by a bogus video of a world leader announcing a nuclear strike.
Step forward 'Reality Defender', which will automatically scan for manipulated pictures or video, as well as allow users to report apparent fakes to use the power of the crowd to bolster the defence. "Video manipulation will be used in malicious ways unless counter-measures are in place," he told AFP. "We have to make it very risky and cost-ineffective." While writing fake news may be cheap and easy, it is tough to manipulate video without any traces, according to Suwajanakorn. Videos, by design, are streams of thousands of images, each of which would have to be perfect in a fake, he reasoned.
"There is a long way to go before we can effectively model people," said Suwajanakorn, whose work in the field stems from his time as a student at the University of Washington. "We have to be very careful; we don't want it to be in the wrong hands."
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
Also Read: What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
Like any technology, it has great potential for both good and mischief. Suwajanakorn is therefore also working with the AI Foundation on a 'Reality Defender' app that would run automatically in web browsers to spot and flag fake pictures or videos. "I let a computer watch 14 hours of pure Obama video, and synthesized him talking," Suwajanakorn said while sharing his shockingly convincing work at the TED Conference in Vancouver on Wednesday. Such technology could be used to create virtual versions of those who have passed - grandparents could be asked for advice; actors returned to the screen; great teachers give lessons, or authors read their works aloud, according to Suwajanakorn.
Also Read: Smartphone Addiction Similar to Substance Abuse: Study
He noted a New Dimensions in Testimony project that lets people have conversations with holograms of Holocaust survivors. "These results seemed intriguing, but at the same time troubling; it concerns me, the potential for misuse," he said. "So, I am also working on counter-measure technology to detect fake images and video." He worried, for example, that war could be triggered by a bogus video of a world leader announcing a nuclear strike.
Step forward 'Reality Defender', which will automatically scan for manipulated pictures or video, as well as allow users to report apparent fakes to use the power of the crowd to bolster the defence. "Video manipulation will be used in malicious ways unless counter-measures are in place," he told AFP. "We have to make it very risky and cost-ineffective." While writing fake news may be cheap and easy, it is tough to manipulate video without any traces, according to Suwajanakorn. Videos, by design, are streams of thousands of images, each of which would have to be perfect in a fake, he reasoned.
"There is a long way to go before we can effectively model people," said Suwajanakorn, whose work in the field stems from his time as a student at the University of Washington. "We have to be very careful; we don't want it to be in the wrong hands."
Watch: Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|16
|8
|10
|34
|1
|Australia
|63
|47
|50
|160
|2
|England
|29
|33
|28
|90
|4
|Canada
|13
|29
|19
|61
|5
|South Africa
|11
|10
|12
|33
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|10
|32
|7
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|3
|12
|8
|Scotland
|7
|13
|18
|38
|9
|Wales
|7
|9
|11
|27
|10
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|9
|19
|11
|Jamaica
|4
|6
|5
|15
|12
|Nigeria
|4
|5
|3
|12
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Singapore
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|17
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|18
|Kenya
|1
|3
|4
|8
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|3
|4
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- Truth of Bihar: Manufactured Riots That Fractured a Community
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Bollywood Actor Hrithik Roshan Buys Himself Aston Martin Rapide S Sports Car Worth Rs 3.8 Crore
- [Watch] Fortnite Player Travels Across The Map by Hopping on to Guided Rockets