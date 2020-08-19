Google Expands Kormo Jobs App to India to Help Job-Seekers Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

Google has announced the expansion of its job-listing app, Kormo Jobs to India, offering a helping hand to thousands of job seekers in the country amid the Coronavirus crisis. Kormo Jobs was first launched in Bangladesh in 2018 and was expanded to Indonesia last year. The app lists jobs based on the user's profile and allows them to create a digital resume as well.

According to Google, a number of companies in India, including Zomato and Bangalore-based startup Dunzo have posted over 20 lakh verified jobs on the platform through Google Pay integration. The tech giant further said it will rebrand Jobs Spot on Google Pay to Kormo Jobs in order to create a consistent experience for users. To recall, Jobs Spot was designed to offer entry-level job positions to individuals. But, with Kormo Jobs, Google may now compete with other job portals in India that include the likes of LinkedIn, Naukri, Shine.com and others.

Bickey Russell, Regional Manager and Operations Lead at Kormo Jobs, asserted that Google will continue to invest in bringing new features and jobs to the app in the future. However, Beckey didn't reveal on how many people were successful in getting jobs through the portal so far.

"In the wake of the pandemic, the jobs landscape stands altered, with demand shifting to new services that require different sets of skills and experience. Businesses of all sizes face the challenges of the new normal, while job seekers are having to adapt to this shift quickly," Beckey said. "We are heartened to be able to play a helpful role in facilitating connections to impact lives for the better, including introducing important features like remote interviewing earlier this year to ensure social distancing," she added.