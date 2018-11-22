English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Expands Photos Depth-Editing Feature to Apple Users
Google Photos is letting iOS users enhance their portrait photos with a feature that adjusts bokeh intensity.
Google Expands Photos Depth-Editing Feature to Apple Users (Representative image: Reuters)
After rolling out a depth-editing feature early last month that allows Android users to change the bokeh intensity of their images in Google Photos, iOS users finally have the portrait-enhancing feature, too. According to the tweet by Google Photos announcing this feature, all you have to do is upload a portrait photo (specifically taken in Portrait mode from the camera) and tap the editing icon twice to adjust the focus and depth.
From here, you can change the focus to the foreground or background and adjust the intensity of the blur. Additionally, the feature integrates a "Color Pop" option that will make your subject pop by changing the background to black and white while leaving the subject object in full color.
Google explained on Twitter that this editing is possible on the Pixel 3 and 2, Moto devices that support depth photos, as well as iOS devices that support Portrait mode -- the iPhone 7 Plus, 8 Plus, X, and any model more recent. Though these devices come with a portrait mode that treats photos in a similar fashion, The Verge noted that, "the results are noticeably different," and "in some cases better" when done manually with Google Photos.
As of Monday, both depth-editing and the Color Pop feature are available on the latest version of Google Photos for iOS.
New to iOS, adjust the background blur and change the focus of your portrait mode photo.— Google Photos (@googlephotos) November 19, 2018
Just pull up a portrait photo in Google Photos, click the editing icon to get to the editing menu, then tap it one more time to edit depth and focus.
