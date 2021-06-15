Google Expands Workspace Tools to All Customers, New Paid 'Individual' Tier Announced

Google has announced that its expanding Google Workspace (erstwhile G Suite) services to all users with a Google account. The company notes that the new development would allow users to enjoy a unified experience with one account, meaning customers with free service can enjoy some of the tools earlier available with premium tiers. Under this development, users with free accounts can access a more integrated productivity experience that merges Gmail, Chat, and Meet. Last month, Google started rolling out Chats on Gmail to everyone. Android and iOS users can enable it by heading to Setting > Profile > Select Chat (early access).

Notably, customers can also use ‘smart-canvas’ to generate a checklist in Google Docs and quickly assign roles and next steps. “And if your project calls for a spontaneous conversation, you can users present the Doc, Sheet or Slide you’re working on together directly into a Google Meet call with just one click," Google said in a blog post. The software giant is also renaming Rooms from Workspace to ‘Space’ this summer, which is essentially a central hub within Google services where users can share files, assign tasks, and stay connected. The tool will also get new features like in-line topic threading, presence indicators, custom statuses, expressive reactions, and a collapsible view.

Happy to share that the fully integrated @GoogleWorkspace experience, including smart canvas that we announced at #GoogleIO, is now available to everyone with a Google account.https://t.co/UriwEFb6Y1— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 14, 2021

The company has introduced a new “Google Workspace Individual" subscription tier for super-small enterprises. It includes “premium capabilities" like smart appointment booking in Calendar, premium video meeting features that allow for longer calls, and a personalised newsletter. The premium tier is designed for small, if not one-person businesses that often use an @gmail.com address for work purposes. It is said to roll out “soon" in the US Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, and Japan. According to 9to5Google, the plan costs 9.99 per month, which is roughly Rs 730 per month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here