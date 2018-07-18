Alphabet Inc's Google is expected to be fined a record 4.3 billion euros ($5.00 billion) by the European Union over its Android system, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai had a call with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager late Tuesday for a meeting, Bloomberg reported citing a source.The EU antitrust enforcer has charged Google with using its dominant Android to marginalise rivals following a three-year-long investigation - seen as the most important of three EU cases against the world's most popular internet search engine.Google was not immediately available for comment.Vestager will hold a news conference at 1100 GMT, the European Commission said, where she is expected to announce a record fine against Google. The Commission said Vestager would speak on an antitrust case but did not provide details.