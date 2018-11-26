English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Experimenting Fuchsia OS With Honor Smartphone: Report
In a post, an engineer from Huawei directly revealed that the company has been working on making the fledgling OS run on devices based on their "Kirin 970" processor starting with the 'Honor Play' smartphone.
Google Experimenting Fuchsia OS With Honor Smartphone: Report (photo for representation)
After coming together to create Google's popular "Nexus 6P" smartphone, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei's sub-brand Honor has become the first test-bed for Google's in-development operating system (OS) Fuchsia. Google is developing the high-end Fuchsia OS for the next generation of smartphones. In a post, an engineer from Huawei directly revealed that the company has been working on making the fledgling OS run on devices based on their "Kirin 970" processor starting with the 'Honor Play' smartphone, 9To5Google reported on Friday.
"Booted Zircon on Kirin 970 based 'Honor Play' smartphone," the engineer wrote in the post. "Zircon" is the core platform that powers the Fuchsia OS. "Honor Play", Huawei's latest gaming smartphone, was launched in August to make its mark in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment in India. Other phones running the Kirin 970 chipset and which could be compatible with Fuchsia OS in the future include Huawei's Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design and P20 amongst the others.
Unfortunately, owing to political issues, many of these devices -- including Honor Play -- are not available for sale in the US which would make it difficult for enthusiasts in that country to get their hands on one, the report added. In August 2016, it was revealed that Google was beginning work on a new OS to add to Google's current OS offerings -- Android and Chrome OS.
"Booted Zircon on Kirin 970 based 'Honor Play' smartphone," the engineer wrote in the post. "Zircon" is the core platform that powers the Fuchsia OS. "Honor Play", Huawei's latest gaming smartphone, was launched in August to make its mark in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment in India. Other phones running the Kirin 970 chipset and which could be compatible with Fuchsia OS in the future include Huawei's Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design and P20 amongst the others.
Unfortunately, owing to political issues, many of these devices -- including Honor Play -- are not available for sale in the US which would make it difficult for enthusiasts in that country to get their hands on one, the report added. In August 2016, it was revealed that Google was beginning work on a new OS to add to Google's current OS offerings -- Android and Chrome OS.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Jawa Motorcycle to Launch 105 Dealerships in 1st Phase, Delhi, Mumbai Showroom Location Revealed
- Women's T20 Could be Included in 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Yannick Noah Launches Stinging Attack on Davis Cup Revamp