English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Google Exposes Security Flaw in Microsoft Edge

Google, through its Project Zero, notified Microsoft about a bug in November, giving the company the usual 90-day disclosure deadline.

IANS

Updated:February 20, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Exposes Security Flaw in Microsoft Edge
Google Exposes Security Flaw in Microsoft Edge (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Google has made public the details of a medium-level security flaw in Microsoft Edge browser whose patch is still not produced. The vulnerability was first discovered in November 2017, by the search giant's Project Zero. According to Engadget, taking advantage of the flaw, hackers could bypass Microsoft Edge's existing security measures to inject malicious code into a victim's computer.

Also read: Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6 Update to Fix Telugu Bug That Causes iOS Devices to Crash

Google, through its Project Zero, notified Microsoft about a bug in November, giving the company the usual 90-day disclosure deadline. With the three-month deadline over, the team of security analysts employed by Google tasked with finding zero-day vulnerabilities -- Project Zero --went public with the details of the security flaw. The search giant granted a 14-day extension to Microsoft after it said that the problem was complex and it needed more time to fix it.

Also read: Samsung Electronics to Slash OLED Panel Production as iPhone X Demand Disappoints

But, Microsoft even missed the second deadline to produce the patch of the vulnerability. However, given Edge's small market share, the security issue was unlikely to affect too many people though it is still embarrassing for the company.

Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You