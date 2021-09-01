Google Extends Work From Home Till Next Year; CEO Says Road Ahead Bumpier Than Expected

Google has extended work from home for employees till next year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company said that employees have the option of working from home till January 10 now, with local offices given the discretion to decide when to require employees to return to work. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that a large number of offices globally are open for business, and tens of thousands of employees are coming back to work on a voluntary basis. “"I’m happy to say that a large number of offices globally are already open for business, and we are welcoming back tens of thousands of Googlers on a voluntary basis," Pichai said.

Pichai also said that the road ahead may be “bumpier than expected" but expressed confidence that the company will get through it. “"The road ahead may be a little longer and bumpier than we hoped, yet I remain optimistic that we will get through it together." Pichai promised Google employees a 30 days notice before coming back to work and announced that employees can take an extra day off in October and December as “reset days" to “rest and recharge." Google, Facebook and other tech giants have also delayed plans for workers to return to the campuses that were abandoned early in the pandemic in an effort to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Tech firms have also instituted vaccine and mask requirements to make offices safer as the Delta variant surges in the US and other countries.

(With inputs from AFP)

