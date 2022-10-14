Google Fiber To Offer 5Gbps And 8Gbps Speed, Trials Begin In The US

Starting as early as 2023, Google is expected to begin to offer Fiber in 5 Gbps and 8 Gbps speed. The development, first reported by 9To5Google, came to light when Amalia O’Sullivan, Director of Product Management at Google revealed the concrete information in a blog post.

As per the blog, Google believes customers should be able to use these high speeds and fast bandwidth at affordable costs without contracts, data limitations, or installation costs.

WATCH VIDEO: How To Edit Videos On Mobile For Instagram Reels Or YouTube

“At Google Fiber, we want to make sure our customers are ready for whatever the internet throws their way. While 2 Gig answered the call for many gamers and power streamers, 5 Gig and 8 Gig are designed for even heavier internet users — creative professionals, people working in the cloud or with large data, households with large shared internet demands. People who create and utilize large files need the ability to transfer them efficiently. For those who work on the cloud or in real time, like with financial transactions, it’s helpful to know there’s less lag between pushing send and making something happen. 5 Gig and 8 Gig can help these customers take on whatever they need online and be ready for whatever is coming next.” Amalia said in the blog post.

Google said customers residing in Utah, Kansas City or West Des Moines can try out the new product starting as early as next month, with widespread availability coming in 2023. The pricing would be $125/month for 5 Gig and $150/month for 8 Gig.

Amalia went onto say “Google Fiber brought you 1 Gig in 2010, 2 Gig in 2020, and 5 and 8 Gig in 2022 (and we’re already testing 20,000 megabits in the field) … the future is fast, and it’s about to get faster.”

This suggests that Google is actively trying to improve the user-experience for millions of its users in the US and across the globe. Moreover, with 5 Gbps and 8 Gbps plans, Google is looking to target creatives, people involved with the cloud and families sharing an internet connection.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here