Google Files Reaches 100 Million Users, Claims to Clear 8GB of Space Every Second

Files by Google -- the tech giant's memory-decluttering app for smartphones remove up to 8 GB of space every second -- which is equivalent to 2,200 photos. Every month 100 million people globally use the app to declutter space and manage content on their phones, the company announced.

The Internet giant has redesigned its memory-decluttering app 'Files Go' on November 2018. The app also assists users to find files faster and share them with others even without an Internet connection. "Forwarded messages can cause duplicate files and memes to quickly consume phone storage. Around the world, Files helps people to delete more than 300 duplicates and 150 memes every second -- the app can quickly find and suggest files for removal using Google's mobile vision technology," Tomas Vorel, Growth Manager, Next Billion Users, Google, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Files was built for people with low phone storage, many of whom live in regions like India, Nigeria and Brazil and often run out of space daily. "However, in the past two years, we've seen people everywhere use Files. The app reduces the stress of managing stuff on your phone and helps you to get things done faster, whether that means finding your favourite photo, sharing files without using data, or removing old files to make your phone feel like new," Vorel added. Aiming to help users preserve battery and reduce eye strain, the company has also introduced a new all-black dark theme option in the app. The new features would be available to everyone over the next few days, the company added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.