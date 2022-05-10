Google Finally Brings Android 13 Beta To Android TV: What It Offers

Android 13 is slowly making its way to smartphones and even tablets to some extent, but very little is known about the platform for smart TVs. Google has finally introduced the Android 13 Beta that will power the Google TV or as we all know Android TV.

The beta version of Android 13 shows us the fresh interface for the smart TVs and streaming devices that run the Android TV platform. Developers and beta testers can push the beta version on compatible smart TVs through the emulator to try the upcoming Android TV version.

Google is expected to tweak the features for smart TV users with Android 13 but for now, the release caters to basic changes that include interface and a few other settings. Having said that, the Android 13 interface doesn’t look a lot different from what we saw on Android 12.

Over the next few months, Google should make some useful additions to the smart TV platform, which has severely lacked tools over the past few years. And unlike smartphones, Android TV does not have a strong software cycle for smart TVs, which leaves millions running on the outdated version.

Companies have mostly switched to newer models, which puts the older ones at various security risks. Google must look at this wayward software setup from its partners and other manufacturers.

And with the Google I/O 2022 keynote happening in less than 24 hours, expect Google to detail the new features and upgrades with the Android 13 TV version.

As reported earlier, Android TV 13 testing out the picture-in-picture mode, and we are hoping Google has worked out the issues at the code level to make the feature work on the latest display ratios, something that has changed dramatically in the past two years.

