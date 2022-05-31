Google Finally Looks To Solve The Ads Problem On Messages App In India

Google has reportedly admitted to the issues of ads plaguing its Messages app in India, and the company is now disabling the feature altogether in the country. Google was quoted saying this in a report by Android Authority this week and promised to work with the industry to make sure issues like these don’t annoy users in the country ever again.

The company has observed that such practices do not align with its policies, especially in sending promotional messages to users on the Messages app.

“We are aware that some businesses are abusing our anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to users in India. We are disabling this feature in India while we work with the industry to improve the experience for users,” a Google spokesperson quoted in the report.

Google Messages app got Rich Communication Services or RCS service a few years back that lets you send rich content like images and emojis via SMS to other users. It can be enabled from the Message app settings by you. But as we discovered a few weeks back, the app was flooding people with spam messages from verified business accounts. Most of these ads are about pre-approved loans from banks or financing firms.

We had given you the option to manually disable the feature. But Google’s update suggests the company will stop the feature altogether, and for this, you might get an update on the Messages app which you should install right away.

RCS via the Messages app was Google’s way to compete with Apple iMessage in the market. But instances like these do not help the matters for the search engine giant.

Thankfully, the ads have been visible only to the users in India, and we haven’t heard about a similar problem in other markets. We are hoping Google gets to the root of the problem, has a chat with its business partners in the country and fixes the problem once and for all.

