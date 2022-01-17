CHANGE LANGUAGE
Google Fined in Russia for Not Deleting ‘Banned’ Content

Russia upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech. (Image: Reuters)

The TASS news agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned websites.

A Moscow court on Monday said it had ordered Alphabet’s Google to pay 4 million roubles ($52,526) for not removing access to content banned in Russia, the latest in a string of fines for the US tech giant.

Russia upped the ante late last year in its efforts to increase pressure on Big Tech, handing massive, revenue-based fines to Google and Meta Platforms for repeatedly failing to remove content Moscow deems illegal. read more

Google declined to comment.

The TASS news agency reported that Google had been fined for providing access to links of banned websites.

first published:January 17, 2022, 17:08 IST