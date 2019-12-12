Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google-Fitbit Acquisition Deal is Being Scrutinised by US Department of Justice

Google announced in November that it plans to acquire Fitbit in a $2.1 billion deal to take on Apple and Samsung in the fitness-trackers, smartwatches segment.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google-Fitbit Acquisition Deal is Being Scrutinised by US Department of Justice
Image for Representation (Reuters)

The US Justice Department will review plans by Alphabet Inc-owned Google's bid to buy fitness tracker maker Fitbit Inc for possible antitrust issues, a source told Reuters. The $2.1 billion deal will give search and advertising giant Google the capability to take on Apple and Samsung in the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches. The deal, which was announced on November 1, is presently in the final stages of regulatory approval, and is expected to go through by early next year, should it fulfill all regulatory approvals.

However, Watchdog groups like Public Citizen and the Center for Digital Democracy, among others, have urged antitrust enforcers to block the deal on the grounds that it will give Google even more data about American consumers. Anticipating such moves, Google, along with Fitbit, was keen to underline that it will not be using health data collected from Fitbit's active user base to serve targeted advertisements, and treat such data with requisite privacy norms. That, though, has not quenched suspicion from regulatory and activist bodies on whether the tech giant would actually come good on its promise.

The New York Post was the first to report that the US Department of Justice will review the merger. The Federal Trade Commission also reviews mergers and could have investigated Google’s deal for Fitbit. Big tech companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple have consistently faced a slew of antitrust probes of late by the federal government, state attorneys general and congress. Going forward, it will be interesting to see how the move pans out, and whether Google gets to retain its acquisition stake in Fitbit.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram