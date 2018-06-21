Google Flutter Release Preview 1 Might be Google's Entry Key to China

Google has announced the Flutter Release Preview 1 recently at the Global Front-End Conference (GMTC) in Beijing, China. The launch comes just a month after the announcement of Flutter Beta 3 at the Google I/O conference. The new release by Google aims to solve the complicated problems faced by developers during cross-platform development. The new toolkit comes equipped with support for 32-bit iOS ARMv7 devices, Firebase support for multi-platform reporting and integrations as well as improved documentation for adding Flutter widgets to existing Android and iOS apps.The open source nature of the platform enables developers to add to the existing features of the platform. However, what excites Google the most about the new Flutter RP1 is the fact that many Chinese developers are using Flutter to shape their apps. The developers in China embracing the platform comes as a surprise on some fronts that works in Google's favour, especially with its ongoing efforts to expand its presence in China. Google will make consistent efforts to cater to the developers' community in the country and for that, the tech giant has also launched a dedicated Chinese website which will host Chinese Flutter content curated for the community to learn and interact from.As for the updates on Flutter Release Preview 1, the Flutter extension for Visual Studio Code now comes with statement completion, a new outline view, direct emulator support in VS Code and more.