Google For India 2018: Google Go App Will Read Out web pages And Highlight Words in Multiple Indian Languages
Google Go will read out and highlight text in English Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam and Tamil.
Google For India 2018: Google Go App Will Read Out web pages And highlight words in Multiple Indian Languages
Google India had introduced the Google Go app last year for its Indian users. The app, which is essentially a tailor-made version of the Google Search, aims to bring a faster experience even on entry-level devices and spotty connections. Now the tech giant has announced new features to the Google Go app.
The new feature will enable the app to read web pages out loud while also highlighting the text word by word simultaneously. The feature will be available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam and Tamil.
Google says that the new feature has been powered by AI to detect and read billions of web pages in 28 different languages. The feature aims to make long text pieces easily consumable for the app's users. AI will detect and read the most important information on a webpage in a natural-sounding voice. Using natural language processing and speech synthesis AI, this technology can read billions of web pages in 28 languages smoothly in a natural sounding voice.
Google claims that the feature will also work on a 2G connection and will use minimal data.
