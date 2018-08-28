English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
Google Crisis Response team has launched several measures to help victims of Kerala floods. Among other measures, it activated the "person finder" tool that fetched 22,000 records.
Google for India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka (image: Google)
Google.org will contribute $1 million to the relief and restoration work in Kerala and Karnataka which have been battered by severe floods. "Taking note of the impact of the floods in Kerala and Karnataka, Google also shared that Google.org is making a $1M USD grant (including contributions from Googlers across the world) to several NGOs in India to support the relief and recovery efforts in the most impacted regions," according to Google in an official statement.
"Google.org and Googlers will contribute $1 million to the relief work in Kerala," Rajan Anandan, Vice President, Southeast Asia and India, said at the Google for India event.
Google Crisis Response team has launched several measures to help victims of Kerala floods. Among other measures, it activated the "person finder" tool that fetched 22,000 records, Anandan said.
As many as 417 people have lost their lives ever since monsoon rains began lashing Kerala on May 29, with some 8.69 lakh displaced people sheltered in 2,787 relief camps.
(Inputs from IANS)
