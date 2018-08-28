English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
The updates include the addition of new languages to the Google Assistant, new actions and integration to more Indian services.
Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers (photo for representation)
Loading...
Google has announced updates to it's Google Assistant for both it's Android devices as well as Google's own smart speakers, Google Home. The updates include the addition of new languages to the Google Assistant, new actions and integration to more Indian services.
The new update to the Google Assistant well more allow users to conversate with the AI-powered Assistant in Marathi language. This means that the Google Assistant will now be able to understand as well as respond to queries put in Marathi.
In addition to Marathi, Google has also promised the availability of seven new Indian languages to its Assistant soon. Google Assistant will now also use machine learning to seamlessly switch between the use of Hindi and English for its users. The move is to cater better to the Indian users of the Google Assistant.
Google will now also allow businesses and developers in India to build actions in Hindi and English. As for the integration, the updated Google Assistant will allow users of 'Where is my train', 'Airtel' and 'Hello English' to use the Assistant for various actions on the app.
Also Watch
The new update to the Google Assistant well more allow users to conversate with the AI-powered Assistant in Marathi language. This means that the Google Assistant will now be able to understand as well as respond to queries put in Marathi.
In addition to Marathi, Google has also promised the availability of seven new Indian languages to its Assistant soon. Google Assistant will now also use machine learning to seamlessly switch between the use of Hindi and English for its users. The move is to cater better to the Indian users of the Google Assistant.
Google will now also allow businesses and developers in India to build actions in Hindi and English. As for the integration, the updated Google Assistant will allow users of 'Where is my train', 'Airtel' and 'Hello English' to use the Assistant for various actions on the app.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Avatar from Hunter is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pics
- Has Kriti Sanon Called It Quits With Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput?
- Arjun Kapoor Trolls Alia Bhatt on Rakhi Pic with Yash Johar; Alia Gives Him a Fitting Reply
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...