Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers

Google has announced updates to it's Google Assistant for both it's Android devices as well as Google's own smart speakers, Google Home. The updates include the addition of new languages to the Google Assistant, new actions and integration to more Indian services.The new update to the Google Assistant well more allow users to conversate with the AI-powered Assistant in Marathi language. This means that the Google Assistant will now be able to understand as well as respond to queries put in Marathi.In addition to Marathi, Google has also promised the availability of seven new Indian languages to its Assistant soon. Google Assistant will now also use machine learning to seamlessly switch between the use of Hindi and English for its users. The move is to cater better to the Indian users of the Google Assistant.Google will now also allow businesses and developers in India to build actions in Hindi and English. As for the integration, the updated Google Assistant will allow users of 'Where is my train', 'Airtel' and 'Hello English' to use the Assistant for various actions on the app.