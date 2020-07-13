Google For India 2020: 'Teach From Home' to Further Strengthen Online Learning Across India

Google hosted its first-ever virtual edition of the Google for India event today. CEO Sundar Pichai as well as various Google products and service leaders spoke about the company's key investments in technology for Digital India. One of the most important sectors that Google spoke about at the virtual event was e-learning which makes a lot of sense, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sapna Chadha, Senior Marketing Director of Google India, gave info on the new Teach From Home hub. According to Chadha, Google is offering a localised terminal for teachers and students so they can have seamless connectivity. The hub basically helps in streamlining internet connectivity, as well as offers study material at a single place in seven local Indian languages. The content was made thanks to Google.org's $12 million grants.

Chadha also announced a partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to train over 1 million teachers in 22,000 schools across India by the end of 2020. The idea here is to combine online and classroom learning by using free tools like G Suite for Education, Google Classroom, YouTube and more. Google also announced a $1 million grant to Kaivalya Education Foundation (KEF) as part of the Global Distance Learning Fund. These funds will be used by KEF to work with the Central Square Foundation and TeacherApp to train 700,000 teachers to deliver virtual education for students so they can reach students who can learn at home over mass media such as TV and radio, wherever smartphones or internet access are not available

Speaking at the event, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India said, "Google’s efforts to bring technology and thereby, knowledge and learning to students in every part of the country is commendable. The internet has emerged as a lifeline during the pandemic, which needs to be strengthened and we welcome Google’s initiatives like free access to learning resources, as well as their collaboration with CBSE to train 1 million teachers on tech-enabled education. I welcome Google’s commitment to invest in India over the next 5 years and we look forward to Google’s work in transforming India into a global knowledge superpower, with a focus on science and research.”