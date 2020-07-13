Google For India 2020 Virtual Edition: How to Watch Live Stream

Google will be hosting its first-ever virtual edition of the Google for India event today. Hosting the event for the sixth consecutive year, the search giant has confirmed Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well as the Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad are going to be a part of the event.

Google is yet to share the exact flow of announcements that we can expect, however, the company in its invite says that a bunch of their product leaders will be sharing their ‘vision and path’ for Digital India. Apart from Google CEO Sundar Pichai we are also expecting Google India Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta, Google Vice President Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta, as well as Google Senior Country Marketing Director India and Southeast Asia Sapna Chadha to be a part of today’s event.

The online-only event is scheduled to begin at 2PM IST. You can catch the virtual event by heading over to Google’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, we also embedded the live stream below for your convenience. Make sure you catch all the updates from the event on News18.