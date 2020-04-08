TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Google G Suite Now Has 6 Million Paid Customers, Up from 5 Million in February 2019

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

The paying customers for Google's G Suite bundle of productivity software are coming from businesses, schools and governments.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
Share this:

Googles G Suite now has six million paid customers, up from 5 million in February last year and the company's video calling service Meet is witnessing 25 times more traction since January.

According to a CNBC report, quoting Google executive Javier Soltero, the paying customers for Google's G Suite bundle of productivity software are coming from businesses, schools and governments. Google G Suite faces competition from Microsoft's Office 365 set of Cloud-based services.

"The business of G Suite is growing at an incredibly healthy and, frankly for me, surprising rate," Soltero, vice president and general manager of G Suite at Google, was quoted as saying. Google Meet is different from the Hangouts, which is available to all with a Google account.

In a separate blog post, Google said it has announced free access to advanced Meet capabilities to G Suite and G Suite for Education customers. It includes room for up to 250 participants per call, live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain, and the ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive.

"Lots of people are working from home now for the first time. This means that networks are strained with more people accessing their email and internet from home, as well as taking part in video conferences," said Google. The tech giant said there is now a hosted repository of related public datasets available to explore and analyze for free from the Google Cloud Console. These include the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, Global Health Data from the World Bank, and more.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,930

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,432,326

    +1,407

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,282

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,114

    +80
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres