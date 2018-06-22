English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Gives Android Users More Power to Control, Secure Accounts
Google said its new "intuitive" design would make it easier for Google Account users to review their privacy options.
Google Gives Android Users More Power to Control, Secure Accounts (Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau)
Google has rolled out new features for Android users to make it easier for them to navigate their accounts and review security and privacy options. "The new experience is available today for all Android users and will launch on iOS and web later this year," Jan Hannemann, Product Manager, Google Account, announced in a blog post on Thursday.
As part of the new updates, Google introduced a new search functionality that enables users to find settings and other info they might be looking for in their account, like how to change the password. "When you have a problem but don't quite know what to look for, you can access a new dedicated support section as well. There, you'll find help with common tasks, like upgrading your account storage, and get answers from community experts," Hannemann added.
Google said its new "intuitive" design would make it easier for Google Account users to review their privacy options. With the new updates, Google will also send notices to account users if it detects there is something users can do to improve their security. "For example, we might suggest you remove your account from old devices you're no longer using or remove unverified apps you had granted access to your account data," Hannemann added.
