Tech
»
1-min read

Google Glitch Showing PM Modi as India's First Prime Minister Now Fixed

Many users tagged the search engine giant asking what exactly was going on.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
Representative Image: Reuters
An algorithm glitch that showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo as "India's first PM" on Google Search and led to much outrage on Twitter has been fixed.

Users who searched for "India's first PM" on Google late on Wednesday, were guided to the first link of the Wikipedia page titled "List of Prime Ministers of India", with Jawaharlal Nehru's name and description. However, instead of Nehru's picture, the image which appeared was of Modi which prompted people to take screenshots of the search result page and tweet in large numbers.

"@Google @GoogleIndia what algorithm of yours allows this?! You're so full of junk-", tweeted Congress social media in-charge Divya Spandana.




"I came to know that #jawaharlalnehru look alike @narendramodi ??" said one.

When brought to Google's notice, the glitch was fixed on Thursday. Earlier, Google's algorithm was bringing up the latest images from the Wikipedia, which was coincidentally that of India's current Prime Minister.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
