Google Has a New Scanner App Called Stack and It Comes With Few AI Tricks Up Its Sleeve

Google has a new app for scanning, storing, and oganising important documents. The app, called Stack, is developed by Google’s Area 120 division - the team behind apps like Reply and Grasshopper. Stack from Google is effectively a document scanner app with AI capabilities. It allows users to scan documents, bills, or receipts, using the smartphone camera. The app also uses Google’s language recognition and optical character recognition to name a document and suggest its correct category automatically. These categories are appropriately called “stacks." The app also extracts other viral details from documents, like account numbers, total dues from bills, and due dates. This feature also makes the figures and text easier to copy across to other apps, messages, or mails. Integrated search also allows users to trawl through documents using keywords.

As far as security is concerned, Stack can be locked with facial recognition or fingerprint. The app can also save copies of the documents to Google Drive by itself. It is only available for users in the US currently. There is no word from Google as to when the app will be available to other regions. Stack also comes as an experimental app from Google, meaning there is no guarantee that Google will continue to support Stack well into the future. Users in the United States can download the Stack app from the Google Play Store.

If launched widely by Google, Stack will come as a good competitor for other scanning apps like CamScanner, Adobe Scan, and more. Given that none of these offer AI capabilities quite like the Google Stack, it will have surely have an edge over the competition.