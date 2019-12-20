Google Has Fixed The Play Store Bug That Eliminated New Apps from Search Results

Google has fixed a Play Store bug that prevented newly published apps from showing in search results. The bug affected the search functionality of the Play Store and did not show recently added apps, even after using the specific keywords. The bug had been reported by users as well as several developers on Google Play Help forums and on the Google Issue Tracker.

It is being reported that some developers started noticing that the search results were again being displayed as desired and Google too has confirmed that the issue had indeed been fixed. The Play Store had been redesigned in August and improved the way users searched for apps and content. It is not known if this bug was caused by the efforts to improve search functionality or something else. In November, Google had taken an initiative to prevent malicious apps from making their way to the Play Store. Called the App Defence Alliance, the US-based tech company, has announced its collaboration with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to fight apps that can potentially harm your device.

In a blog post, the tech giant said that this alliance will help them reduce the risk of app-based malware and protect over 2.5 million Android users from new threats. This partnership gives Google further capability to analyse and app before it released on the Play Store.

