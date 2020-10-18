Google Has Started Rolling Out New Gmail & Drive Icons as Part of Google Workspace Rebranding

Google had, at the start of this month announced that its apps under the GSuite family is being rebranded as Google Workspace. The rebranding also saw all the Google professional and productivity tools like Gmail, Drive, Google Docs, Calendar, and more get new logos and brandings. Legendary icons like Google Drive and Gmail, which have become synonymous with cloud storage and emails over the past years, also got new refreshed logos under the Google Workspace rebranding. Now, Google is rolling out the new icons for its Google Workspace products. Gmail and Drive updates have already began rolling out.

Gmail's new logo, that leverages Google's four colours Blue, Gree, Yellow, and Blue is being rolled out with version 2020.10.04.337159408 of Gmail for Android. The new logo is not visible anywhere except the home screen. With the new logo, Gmail's envelope logo with a red 'M' is finally history. Google Drive is the first new logo to become available for end users. Google is rolling out the new Drive icon with version 2.20.401.06.40 of the Android app. The new icon will be visible on the homescreen and the splash screen. Google Drive's new logo remains rather unchanged. The logo holds the same triangular shape, but with more rounded corners and Google's default colour scheme including the four colours.

Both the new Gmail and Google Drive icons will also reflect on the notification bar. The new Gmail and Drive icons have also started appearing on the web for some users as well.