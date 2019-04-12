English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Google Hints at New Pixel Laptop, Tablet on The Way

During Google Cloud Next conference the company wasted no time dropping hints about new Pixel products that are on the way, namely some oriented towards on-the-go professionals.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 12, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google Hints at New Pixel Laptop, Tablet on The Way
IPRS, Google Sign Music Licensing Deal For India (photo for representation)
Loading...
On Tuesday at Google Cloud Next '19, 9to5Google reported that the company hosted a presentation entitled "Google Hardware for Business" during which Product Manager Steve Jacobs hinted at a new product outside the realm of Pixelbooks and Pixel Slates.

Tuesday was day one of Google's annual Google Cloud Next conference, a 3-day event designed to bring together tech innovators, digital enthusiasts, and everyone in between. The company wasted no time dropping hints about new Pixel products that are on the way, namely some oriented towards on-the-go professionals.

More specifically, during a session titled "Google Hardware for Business," Lead Product Manager Steve Jacobs was noted by 9to5Google saying that the company thinks "there's some unique things we can do differently than the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate that are going to really help give them what they're looking for when they're working on this new modern cloud-first era."

The Verge further spotted on Jacob's LinkedIn page that he's leading three Core Technology Groups: Pixelbook, Pixel Slate, and "Emerging." Based on the narrative presented during the session, the product will likely blend the lightweight flexibility of a tablet with the practicality of a PC.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram