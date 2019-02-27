English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Home Allegedly Gaining Support For Apple Music
According to Google's iOS smart speaker application and a MacRumors source who spotted the not yet functional service listing, the Google Assistant will soon support Apple Music.
Google Home Allegedly Gaining Support For Apple Music (photo for representation)
Loading...
A MacRumors reader spotted an Apple Music listing within his iOS Google Home app, but currently, the service is not yet functional nor can users log in to the platform; Right now, when a command is made for Apple Music, the Assistant simply responds with "Voice actions aren't available for that app."
Potential Apple Music integration with the Google Assistant isn't entirely unheard of, though: previously, Apple Music had been listed on Google software, but it was listed in a "limited availability section" as "only available on iOS devices." Now that the service has appeared beside Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, it's likely that it will become available sooner rather than later.
Once the integration is live, users will be able to use "Hey Google" commands to control Apple Music playback on Google Home devices -- or any Google Assistant-compatible speakers -- in the same way that became possible with Amazon Alexa devices last year.
Considering that Apple Music is also already available on Android phones, it's only natural that it comes to the rest of the lineup to complete compatibility. Afterall, it would be a good move for Apple considering that the brand's smart speaker and TV selection is so slim.
Apple Music Integration Possibly Coming to Google Home Devices https://t.co/Y5o2eD63vR by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/HSM8uI83h7— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) February 26, 2019
Potential Apple Music integration with the Google Assistant isn't entirely unheard of, though: previously, Apple Music had been listed on Google software, but it was listed in a "limited availability section" as "only available on iOS devices." Now that the service has appeared beside Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, it's likely that it will become available sooner rather than later.
Once the integration is live, users will be able to use "Hey Google" commands to control Apple Music playback on Google Home devices -- or any Google Assistant-compatible speakers -- in the same way that became possible with Amazon Alexa devices last year.
Considering that Apple Music is also already available on Android phones, it's only natural that it comes to the rest of the lineup to complete compatibility. Afterall, it would be a good move for Apple considering that the brand's smart speaker and TV selection is so slim.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launched in India at Rs 4.79 Lakh, Gets Updated Safety Features
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- Ali Fazal Clears the Air About Leaked Nude Pictures, Reveals Why He Was 'Angry'
- Double Clasico Could be Pivotal for Barcelona - Clement Lenglet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results