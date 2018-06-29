English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Home, Chromecast Outage Hits Millions of Users Worldwide
The outage affected Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers that respond to voice commands, as well as Chromecast -- a device that plugs into a television and allows users to watch video content.
Google Home, Chromecast Hit by Serious Outage Worldwide (photo for representation)
Google Home smart speaker and Chromecast experienced serious outages that lasted for more than 12 hours and sent millions of users into a tizzy worldwide, a media report said. The outage affected Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers that respond to voice commands, as well as Chromecast -- a device that plugs into a television and allows users to watch video content.
Also Read: LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM
"Users were angry at both the length of the outage and the lack of information from Google about it, once it had been identified. Google has not given a reason why these devices went down, only apologising for the service problems and identifying a fix for the issues," The Guardian reported late on Thursday. Music, timers, smart home controls and more Google Home functionalities were down for many users and users reported that they could not get anything to stream on Chromecast or use it to connect to other devices.
Also Read: Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Could Launch at IFA 2018
The tech giant responded on Twitter by telling people that they may not have set up their Chromecast or Google Home correctly. "Google's Twitter account was soon inundated with complaints from around the world, including Spain, Ireland, India Argentina and New Zealand. The company said it had 'received reports from users globally'," the report added.
Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
Also Read: LG Launches X2 Smartphone with 5-inch HD display, 2GB RAM
"Users were angry at both the length of the outage and the lack of information from Google about it, once it had been identified. Google has not given a reason why these devices went down, only apologising for the service problems and identifying a fix for the issues," The Guardian reported late on Thursday. Music, timers, smart home controls and more Google Home functionalities were down for many users and users reported that they could not get anything to stream on Chromecast or use it to connect to other devices.
Also Read: Nokia A1 Plus With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Could Launch at IFA 2018
The tech giant responded on Twitter by telling people that they may not have set up their Chromecast or Google Home correctly. "Google's Twitter account was soon inundated with complaints from around the world, including Spain, Ireland, India Argentina and New Zealand. The company said it had 'received reports from users globally'," the report added.
Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Cricket-mad India, One Distant Corner is Crazy for Football
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?