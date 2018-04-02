Google Home, Home Mini Coming to India Soon, Confirms Google India

Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JuNvt3cpFE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 2, 2018

Google's own smart home assistants, Google Home and Google Home Mini will now be launched in India soon. A recent tweet by Google India confirms that the speakers will make their way to the Indian market 'soon' but does not give a specific date for the same. The tweet reads: “Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon,” and contains a picture of both the devices.Google has taken a considerable amount of time in bringing its Google Home and Google Home Mini to India. In comparison, its rival Amazon Alexa had reached the Indian shore way back. Launched in October 2017 at Google's I/O developer conference, Google Home is making its way to the Indian market after nearly one and a half years.Nothing much has been revealed about the two Google devices as of now though. In the US, the Google Home is priced at $129 while the Google Home Mini retails at $49. If the prices are kept somewhat similar, we can expect the Google Home and Home Mini to be available in India at a price of Rs 8,500 and Rs 3,100 respectively.Google is also expected to follow a Pixel 2-like sales strategy for its Google Home and Google Home Mini. This means that the devices might be available for purchase online as well as offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital and more.