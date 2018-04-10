English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Home, Home Mini Launched Starting For Rs 4,999
Google Home and Home Mini will support YouTube, Saavn, Gaana and Google Play Music.
Gooole has confirmed that it will add support for Hindi language. (Image: Google)
Google has launched its Google Home, Home Mini speakers in India for Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively. Both the speakers will be able exclusively on Flipkart starting today. Google Home was first launched in October 2016 while the smaller Home Mini was introduced in 2017. Both the speakers will support YouTube, Saavn, Gaana and Google Play Music. Gooole has confirmed that it will add support for Hindi language.
The Google Home competes directly with Amazon Echo while the Google Home Mini takes on Echo Dot. Google India has also announced that those who buy it from Flipkart will get a JioFi router for free. Also, if you buy the speakers from Reliance Digital or MyJio stores then a JioFi router will be included with 100GB 4G data worth Rs 2,499. The offer is valid till April 30.
In another news, Google claimed to have sold more than one Home smart speaker every second since it started shipping in mid-October 2017, taking the sales numbers to over six million, the company has announced. "We sold more than one Google Home device every second since Google Home Mini started shipping in October," Rishi Chandra, VP, Product Management, Google Home, said in January 2018.
"Google Home usage increased 9X this holiday season over last year's, as you controlled more smart devices, asked more questions, listened to more music, and tried out all the new things you can do with your Assistant on Google Home," added Scott Huffman, Vice President, Engineering, Google Assistant. The tech giant currently offers three Home devices -- the original Home, the Home Max, and the Home Mini. However, it did not reveal the sales figures for the individual devices.
Meanwhile, Amazon, Google's main rival in the smart speaker space has not revealed exactly how many Echo smart speakers it has sold but it pegged the number of its competing Echo Dot sales in the millions, according to Businessinsider.com. Google in November rolled out an update that will allow you to use Home speakers as intercom systems in your house.
(With IANS input)
