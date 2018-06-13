English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Home Set to Become Better at Multitasking

The announcement was recently made on Twitter by 'Made by Google'.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Google Home Mini. (Image: Google)
Google Home -- the voice-activated smart speakers by the tech giant is set to get a little better at multitasking as the tech giant is working to improve features to handle multiple queries for the devices. Back at Google I/O (Google's annual developer conference), the company had announced that it was working to improve support for multiple commands like these and make them smarter.

The announcement was recently made on Twitter by Made by Google: "You're not the only one who can multitask. Now Google Home can perform up to three queries at a time, so you can get more done."

The tweet was, however, deleted, indicating that the feature may not be ready right now.

Multiple commands have been supported on Google Home speakers for a few months now but the support has been relatively limited. This would expand Home's earlier multitasking feature which could handle two things at once. Adding a third request could save time for people who have a lot of smart home appliances controlled by their Google Home, according to CNET.

The feature will likely work in English-speaking countries like the US, UK, Australia and Canada, the CNET report added.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
