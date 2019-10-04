Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Home Smart Speakers Get Duo Voice Call Support With Latest Update

Duo's voice call support feature is now rolling out to its smart speaker range including the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Google Home Smart Speakers Get Duo Voice Call Support With Latest Update
Image for Representation (Source: Google)

Google is finally rolling-out Duo voice call to its range of Home speakers. Users can now make and receive calls with other Duo users on their smart speakers. The feature is already available on the company's smart displays and is now being extended to smart speakers including the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max. It is currently only available in English in the United States, and calls are only possible between Duo users. A user cannot make emergency calls using Duo.

The device used to contact a user's Nest display must have a camera in order for video calling to function. According to a report, Duo calling is available in other languages as well (German), as long as a user has the primary language of his/her Google Home speaker set to US English.

How to Set Up Duo Calling?

- Open the Google Home app on your phone

- Tap your device

- At the top right, tap Settings

- Under the 'More' option, choose Duo calling

- Follow the in-app instructions for set up.

A user must make sure that he/she connects to his/her Google Account in the Duo app on their phone before following the above steps. When a user wants to use his/her Google Home smart speaker to make a Duo call, simply say “Call [contact] on Duo,” and then “End the call” or “Hang up” when you're finished. To receive or answer a Duo call, a user will just have to say “Ok Google,” then “Answer the call”. To decline Duo call, a user will have to say “Decline the call”. A user can even turn on the Do Not Disturb mode to temporarily prevent Home speaker from receiving calls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram