Google Home Smart Speakers Now Support Apple Music Streaming
You will now be able to tell your Google Home to play a particular song and it will play it via Apple Music.
You will now be able to tell your Google Home to play a particular song and it will play it via Apple Music.
Music streaming service Spotify has finally launched in India. While that might be the biggest news for music lovers today, there’s another piece of news that might be of interest. Reports say that Apple has quietly enabled Apple Music services to work with Google Home devices.
After bringing the support to Amazon Echo devices late last year, it seems that Apple really wants to expand the reach of its music service, especially since Spotify has hit the launch button in one of biggest economies. This is also great news for Google, as it finally has one of the biggest music services that consumers can enjoy on their Home smart speakers.
The service is still at a roll-out stage, and currently isn’t enabled in India. Rest assured, it should soon be available in the Google Home app. To check if the service is enabled, update the Google Home app on your phone and then go to the Account settings on the bottom right. Then head to Set up or add > Music and audio and then check if you can see Apple Music.
As of now, you can only add Google Play Music, YouTube, Gaana, and JioSaavn. In the coming days you should see Apple Music as well, and hopefully Spotify. Once it pops-up in the list of music services, just sign in with your Apple Music ID and link it to your Google account. You can even set it as your default music service. Once all of that is done, you will be able to tell your Google Home to play a particular song and it will play it via Apple Music.
