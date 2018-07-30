English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Home Will Now be Able to Schedule Your Day For You Through 'Scheduled Routines'
According to Google, "Routines" will replace the "My Day" feature that users use to access on Google Home.
Google Home. (photo for representation)
Loading...
Google is finally rolling out the "Scheduled Routines" feature for its smart "Home" speakers that would help users make multi-step actions repeat on specific days with just one voice command. Users will have six "Routines, including good morning, bedtime, leaving home, I'm home, commuting to work, and commuting home routines that they could customise and manage their maps, directions, parking along with getting weather forecasts, business, calendar and event information and more, DroidLife reported on Friday.
For one person using Google Home, "personal results' must be turned on to hear personal information, like calendar events and reminders.
"If multiple users are using the same Google Home, everyone who wants to hear personal info on Google Home must link their Google Account and voice to Google Home, even the person who set up Google Home," the search-engine giant wrote on Google Home Help support page.
According to Google, "Routines" will replace the "My Day" feature that users use to access on Google Home, the report added. The feature has currently been made available in the US.
The search engine giant first announced that Google Home's "Routines" feature was finally ready to roll out in a few weeks at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year.
Also Watch
For one person using Google Home, "personal results' must be turned on to hear personal information, like calendar events and reminders.
"If multiple users are using the same Google Home, everyone who wants to hear personal info on Google Home must link their Google Account and voice to Google Home, even the person who set up Google Home," the search-engine giant wrote on Google Home Help support page.
According to Google, "Routines" will replace the "My Day" feature that users use to access on Google Home, the report added. The feature has currently been made available in the US.
The search engine giant first announced that Google Home's "Routines" feature was finally ready to roll out in a few weeks at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Airtel Launches Rs 597 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And no FUP Limit
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- Apple is Not Redesigning The Wheel With iOS 12, And That is Great
- YouTube to Start With Scripted Series, Original Programming in India, Japan And Other Markets
Loading...
Loading...