Google Home Will Now be Able to Schedule Your Day For You Through 'Scheduled Routines'

Google is finally rolling out the "Scheduled Routines" feature for its smart "Home" speakers that would help users make multi-step actions repeat on specific days with just one voice command. Users will have six "Routines, including good morning, bedtime, leaving home, I'm home, commuting to work, and commuting home routines that they could customise and manage their maps, directions, parking along with getting weather forecasts, business, calendar and event information and more, DroidLife reported on Friday.For one person using Google Home, "personal results' must be turned on to hear personal information, like calendar events and reminders."If multiple users are using the same Google Home, everyone who wants to hear personal info on Google Home must link their Google Account and voice to Google Home, even the person who set up Google Home," the search-engine giant wrote on Google Home Help support page.According to Google, "Routines" will replace the "My Day" feature that users use to access on Google Home, the report added. The feature has currently been made available in the US.The search engine giant first announced that Google Home's "Routines" feature was finally ready to roll out in a few weeks at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year.