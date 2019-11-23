Google Incorporating Dynamic Email for Android and iOS Devices

Google is fast evolving with a number of new features being added to its already existing portfolio. While they had earlier announced dynamic emails for Gmail on the web in March 2019, eventually rolling it out in July, Google has now revealed that “the functionality is being incorporated to Gmail on Android and iOS as well”. Accordingly, Google has stated that the dynamic feature brings a number of benefits for the mobile device. Taking to their website Google informed, "Dynamic email brings the richness and interactivity of AMP to your mobile device." According to Google, the new roll-out will allow users to take action directly within a message. Thus they will easily be able to access a lot of things, including, responding to a comment, RSVP-ing to an event and managing subscription preferences apart from other benefits.

They have also revealed that the content of Dynamic email can be kept up-to-date thus enabling users to view the most recent and important postings. Google has also revealed that the dynamic email feature which is available to all G Suite editions is always on by default. While the rollout has started for both Android and iOS users, it may take a few weeks to make its presence felt across all Android accounts, following which it will be implemented by default.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.