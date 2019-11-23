Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Google Incorporating Dynamic Email for Android and iOS Devices

Google says the new roll-out will enable users to respond to comments, RSVP to an event and manage subscriptions from directly within a message.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google Incorporating Dynamic Email for Android and iOS Devices
Image for Representation

Google is fast evolving with a number of new features being added to its already existing portfolio. While they had earlier announced dynamic emails for Gmail on the web in March 2019, eventually rolling it out in July, Google has now revealed that “the functionality is being incorporated to Gmail on Android and iOS as well”. Accordingly, Google has stated that the dynamic feature brings a number of benefits for the mobile device. Taking to their website Google informed, "Dynamic email brings the richness and interactivity of AMP to your mobile device." According to Google, the new roll-out will allow users to take action directly within a message. Thus they will easily be able to access a lot of things, including, responding to a comment, RSVP-ing to an event and managing subscription preferences apart from other benefits.

They have also revealed that the content of Dynamic email can be kept up-to-date thus enabling users to view the most recent and important postings. Google has also revealed that the dynamic email feature which is available to all G Suite editions is always on by default. While the rollout has started for both Android and iOS users, it may take a few weeks to make its presence felt across all Android accounts, following which it will be implemented by default.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram