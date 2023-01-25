Google India Changes Its App Policies Amid Antitrust Directive: Everything You Need To Know

Google India is finally ready to accept the terms and changes ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently. Google has listed down a series of alterations that would help the search engine giant comply with the rulings directed by the CCI in its hearing. Google continues to assert that Android has played a pivotal role in the digital growth of the country, offering its devices at an affordable price and building a developer community in the country.

But the CCI has come strong at the company for abusing its leadership position in the mobile sector with Android and forcing handset makers to preload its apps on devices for the consumers. Google seems to have agreed to the terms listed out by the anti-trust body and explained that the following changes will be made to Google’s platforms and business in India:

- OEMs will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices.

- Android users have always been able to customise their devices to suit their preferences. Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.

- We’re updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants.

- User choice billing will be available to all apps and games starting next month. Through user choice billing, developers can offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.

- Android has always supported the installation of apps from a variety of sources, including via sideloading, which involves app downloads directly from a developer’s website. We recently made changes to the Android installation flow and auto-updating capability for sideloaded apps and app stores while ensuring users understand the potential security risks.

As you can see above, Google is giving handset makers the freedom of pre-installing apps based on their choice. Android users will have the option to choose their default search engine that will be shown as a pop-up screen on an Android phone or tablet.

Forked variants of Android will have better synergy to run on Android phones, developers can finally offer a third-party billing system for in-app payments for users. Google is also becoming more transparent with sideloading of apps, even though it advises users against doing so for security reasons.

The terms mentioned here clearly suggests that Google views it as an important market for Android, and with over 95 percent of devices running on the operating system, it is understandable to see the company looking to comply with the new terms.

We are keen to see how Google manages to offer these changes to the end user and its handset partner in the country.

