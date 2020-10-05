Google India Delays Play Store Billing Policy And The 30% Commission Till April 2022

Google is postponing its enforcement of a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases for Indian developers. Google had earlier informed that it will strengthen its push for a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases made by customers using Google's billing methods. Google, in a blog post, said that it is deferring the enforcement of the policy in India till April 2022, as opposed to September 2021 for the rest of the world.

This move from Google comes after Indian developers called for an Indian alternative for Google's Play Store last month. Google also said that it will organise listening sessions and workshops with leading Indian startups to understand their concerns more deeply, and clear any additional questions about Play Store policies. "First and foremost, we want to reiterate that we are deeply committed to the success of the Indian ecosystem -- we do not succeed unless our partners succeed. Being mindful of local needs and concerns, we’ve taken these immediate steps," Google said in the blog post.

Further, Google went on to clarify its Google Play Payments Policy and billing system. Interestingly, this comes a day after Paytm launched its own mini app store within the Paytm app, taking a step ahead in providing Indian developers an extra local option. The Paytm app store also came as a result of Google's 30 percent commission system, which is being deemed unfair by most developers.

Last month, Indian developers led by Paytm co-founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma initiated a call for an Indian alternative to the Google Play Store. About 150 Indian startups joined the call for an Indian app market. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) also said that it will hold a meeting with its members to understand the issue. "Just because Google owns the gate and the gateway to the digital ecosystem of this country, they should not act arbitrarily and enforce their rules and regulations that are contrary to our country’s laws," an IAMAI member had said.