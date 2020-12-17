Google India L10n Event Live Updates: Google Maps Gets 9 Indian Languages, MuRIL Model Announced

Google India held a special L10n event earlier today, with clear focus on the company's local language models. After the broader Google For India event earlier this year, the L10n (a term which itself means localisation) event focused on smaller optimisation to various products that Google India will be rolling out. At the centre of it was the announcement of MuRIL, Multilingual Representation for Indian Languages. MuRIL will help develop machine language models faster for local languages, therefore improving Search, Assistant and all other Google tools in a wide number of Indian languages. Also improved is Google Maps, which now officially gets operations in nine Indian languages instead of its basic Hindi direction narration feature. Google also rolled out contextual improvements to its image and voice search, and all things considered, Google should now be able to better recognise your speech, image or text, and suggest you native and bilingual search results for your local language queries.

Dec 17, 2020 11:36 (IST) And with that, it's a wrap from today's brief localisation and language optimisations by Google India. L10n was fine tuned to make noise about the company's local language computing models, which understandably doesn't draw much consumer attention right away. Dec 17, 2020 11:32 (IST) Assistant gets evolved speech recognition model for mixed language queries and colloquial term usage. Dec 17, 2020 11:31 (IST) India is reportedly Google Lens' biggest market globally, says Gupta. Dec 17, 2020 11:30 (IST) Since the launch of Google language picker, local language searches and queries have reportedly grown 2x, claims Google India. Dec 17, 2020 11:28 (IST) Next up is Nidhi Gupta, senior product manager for Google Assistant. This session will clearly be about improvements to localisation of voice. Dec 17, 2020 11:27 (IST) The key progress of MuRIL lies in sentiment recognition and analysis. Dec 17, 2020 11:26 (IST) MuRIL has been made available for free download from the TensorFlow Hub, and Google has made the tool available open-source. Dec 17, 2020 11:26 (IST) This can make for a big breakthrough in the way computers learn and recognise new languages. Dec 17, 2020 11:24 (IST) The breakthrough called Multilingual Representation for Indian Languages, abbreviated as MuRIL. It is a new ML/AI model that can use knowledge, data and learnings from one language to apply in another language. It already supports 16 Indian languages and English. Dec 17, 2020 11:23 (IST) Talukdar will be highlighting a key breakthrough that Google has made in AI advancements for language recognition. Dec 17, 2020 11:21 (IST) Next up is Partha Talukdar, research scientist at Google Research India. Dec 17, 2020 11:20 (IST) The second new feature is nine Indian languages that are now live and integrated into Google Maps. Dec 17, 2020 11:19 (IST) Google India announces three new features for local languages in its services. The first is in search, where searching for a local language term even in English will give you local language results. This will begin with Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Marathi. Dec 17, 2020 11:16 (IST) Rangarajan highlights how its neural machine translation integration in Chrome has helped in spontaneous page translation usage in 11 Indian languages. Apparently, we've done this 17 billion times in the last one year. Dec 17, 2020 11:14 (IST) Now speaking is Anand Rangarajan, engineering director for Search and Assistant at Google Bengaluru. Dec 17, 2020 11:14 (IST) Language understanding is at the forefront today, and it is particularly interesting to note Google's advances at AI language recognition in voice and images. This may lay a foundation for Google's efforts in the education and internet outreach sectors in the country. Dec 17, 2020 11:11 (IST) Google has built new image and speech recognition technologies to help people search for specific points in videos, and find more information about it online. Dec 17, 2020 11:10 (IST) Nayak is illustrating advances Google has made to Search for local languages, including the latest technological advances made by Google to improve vernacular search results. Dec 17, 2020 11:09 (IST) Pandu Nayak, Google Fellow and VP of Search addresses the specific details of vernacular search. Dec 17, 2020 11:08 (IST) Google will also focus on partnering with specific startups who work on addressing India's vernacular efforts, and will also improve its own products on this note. Dec 17, 2020 11:07 (IST) Google to invest in ML, AI for specific local language needs in India. Dec 17, 2020 11:07 (IST) Over 100 million Indians came online in the past few months, for the first time. Dec 17, 2020 11:06 (IST) "India's digital transformation will be incomplete if billions of Indians cannot buy or sell online, find jobs online, get netbanking and digital payments, and to get access to the government and information online, all in their own languages," says Gupta. Dec 17, 2020 11:05 (IST) Gupta takes us through Google India's local language efforts, as well as localised search, navigation and advertising event very specific to India's needs. Dec 17, 2020 11:03 (IST) Sanjay Gupta, country head and VP of Google India starts the conference. Dec 17, 2020 10:56 (IST) Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Google India's localisation event, dubbed L10n.