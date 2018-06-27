Google India Launches Telugu Language Support For AdWords, AdSense

Internet giant Google today announced the launch of Telugu language support for its advertising products - Google Adwords and Google AdSense. The support would enable Telugu language web publishers and advertisers reach out to a large number of internet users in Telugu, said Rajan Anandan, vice-president, South East Asia and India, Google, said during the launch. "Expanding the support for local Indian languages on our ad platforms is aimed towards making India's internet more useful for a billion Indians," he said."In the last few years, we have systematically addressed the barriers that prevent local language users in India to gain from the internet," Anandan added. He further said it was hoped this launch will enable publishers to create more content in Telugu language and help advertisers connect with their users in local Indian languages. Content creators who have websites and blogs in Telugu would be able to sign up for Google Adsense and run ads on their content and attract advertisers from across the globe, he added.Shalini Girish, director, marketing solutions - India, Google (RPT) director, marketing solutions - India, Google,said it is estimated that Indian language users online in the country would be 536 million by 2021 from the current 234 million. She said after Hindi, Google recently launched supporting tools for Bengali, Tamil and now Telugu.