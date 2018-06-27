English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google India Launches Telugu Language Support For AdWords, AdSense
The support would enable Telugu language web publishers and advertisers reach out to a large number of internet users in Telugu, said Rajan Anandan, vice-president, South East Asia and India, Google, said during the launch.
Google India Launches Telugu Language Support For AdWords, AdSense (photo for representation)
Internet giant Google today announced the launch of Telugu language support for its advertising products - Google Adwords and Google AdSense. The support would enable Telugu language web publishers and advertisers reach out to a large number of internet users in Telugu, said Rajan Anandan, vice-president, South East Asia and India, Google, said during the launch. "Expanding the support for local Indian languages on our ad platforms is aimed towards making India's internet more useful for a billion Indians," he said.
Also Read: OnePlus Switch Gets an Update For Bug-Fixes And More
"In the last few years, we have systematically addressed the barriers that prevent local language users in India to gain from the internet," Anandan added. He further said it was hoped this launch will enable publishers to create more content in Telugu language and help advertisers connect with their users in local Indian languages. Content creators who have websites and blogs in Telugu would be able to sign up for Google Adsense and run ads on their content and attract advertisers from across the globe, he added.
Also Read: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 And Snapdragon 429 With AI Capabilities
Shalini Girish, director, marketing solutions - India, Google (RPT) director, marketing solutions - India, Google,said it is estimated that Indian language users online in the country would be 536 million by 2021 from the current 234 million. She said after Hindi, Google recently launched supporting tools for Bengali, Tamil and now Telugu.
Also Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus Switch Gets an Update For Bug-Fixes And More
"In the last few years, we have systematically addressed the barriers that prevent local language users in India to gain from the internet," Anandan added. He further said it was hoped this launch will enable publishers to create more content in Telugu language and help advertisers connect with their users in local Indian languages. Content creators who have websites and blogs in Telugu would be able to sign up for Google Adsense and run ads on their content and attract advertisers from across the globe, he added.
Also Read: Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 And Snapdragon 429 With AI Capabilities
Shalini Girish, director, marketing solutions - India, Google (RPT) director, marketing solutions - India, Google,said it is estimated that Indian language users online in the country would be 536 million by 2021 from the current 234 million. She said after Hindi, Google recently launched supporting tools for Bengali, Tamil and now Telugu.
Also Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi-Ishaan's High-Energy Track Zingaat From Dhadak Should Be On Your Playlist
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Marvel is Finally Introducing LGBTQ Characters. But Did You Know We Already Have Queer Superheroes?
- Tej Pratap Yadav's First Hindi Film to Hit Silver Screen Soon