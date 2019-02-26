English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Google Integrating Its Smart Assistant Into Text Messages
Google announced that it would be bringing the Google Assistant to Android devices' native text messaging and chat application: Messages.
Google's smart assistant will be getting more useful across more applications -- at least when you're talking about the weather or where to have dinner. If you're an Android user, you'll be benefitting first-hand from some of these enhancements.
Messages is Google's official texting and chat application native to Android devices. Through this tool, users can send texts, share pictures and audio messages, and even search through conversations for particular content. Over the next couple of months, the Google Assistant will be coming to the app, offering "suggestion chips relevant to your conversation." To begin with, the AI will automatically provide you with information only about movies, restaurants, and weather.
If the Assistant detects something in these categories, it could offer you a suggestion chip above the keyboard with information about the movie you were proposing or restaurant you were recommending. You could either tap on the card for more information or share it back into your conversation. Otherwise, it will just disappear, and your recipient will never see it.
For now, the Google Assistant integration into the Messages app can only work in English, though it will roll out globally over the coming months.
