Google Introduces App Defense Alliance; An Initiative to Fight Malicious Apps

Google has taken an initiative to prevent malicious apps from making their way to the Play Store. Called the App Defence Alliance, the US-based tech company has announced its collaboration with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to fight apps that can potentially harm your device. In a blog post, the tech giant said that this alliance will help them reduce the risk of app-based malware and protect over 2.5 million Android users from new threats. This partnership gives Google an additional pair of eyes to analyse datasets before an app is released on the Play Store.

"Our number one goal as partners is to ensure the safety of the Google Play Store, quickly finding potentially harmful applications and stopping them from being published. As part of this Alliance, we are integrating our Google Play Protect detection systems with each partner’s scanning engines. This will generate new app risk intelligence as apps are being queued to publish. Partners will analyze that dataset and act as another, vital set of eyes prior to an app going live on the Play Store," the blog post reads.

Google further emphasised on the fact that Android's immense popularity has made it an attractive target among hackers, who try to attack it for their own good. Expressing its excitement on working with these partners, Google said, “We believe working together is the ultimate way we will get ahead of bad actors. We’re excited to work with these partners to arm the Google Play Store against bad apps." Google further stressed on the importance of knowledge sharing and industry collaboration to protect the world from threats.

