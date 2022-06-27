Google Introduces Offline Gmail: Here's How To Read, Send And Search For Emails Without Internet

Gmail is arguably the most popular mailing service out there. More than 1.8 billion people were using Gmail as of last year, and the Google email service owns 18 percent of the email client market share. More so, about 75 percent of the people open their Gmail on their mobile devices. With that in mind, Google has now launched the ability to take Gmail offline.

According to the Mountain View, California-based tech giant, users will now be able to read, respond to, and search their Gmail messages even when they aren’t connected to the internet. This comes as a breakthrough feature from Google, and will work very well in places with low connectivity or no internet, especially in remote areas. To turn on Gmail offline is also easy, and users can do so in a few simple steps. Here’s how:

Go to mail.google.com. Google says that Gmail offline will only work on Google Chrome, and will only work if you are browsing in normal mode, not Incognito.

Once you are in your inbox, click the Settings or the Cogwheel button.

Click “See All Settings.”

Once you are on the page, click the “Offline” tab.

Click the “Enable offline mail” checkbox. The moment you click the checkbox, Gmail will show new settings.

You can select how many days of emails you want to sync with your Gmail.

Google shows the amount of space left in your computer, and also gives you the option of keeping offline data on the computer, or remove all offline data from your computer.

Once you choose to keep or remove offline data, you can click “Save Changes” and offline Gmail will be activated on your computer.

Google recommends bookmarking Gmail in order to keep offline access easier. If you are using Gmail with your work of school account, you need to ask the administrator to enable offline settings. The feature has been rolled out for all Gmail users, and you can turn on offline mailing by following the abovementioned steps right now.

