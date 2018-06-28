English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Google Introduces 'Smart Campaigns' For Small Businesses
The tech giant on Wednesday also announced that its lineup of ad products called "Google AdWords" will henceforth be known as "Google Ads".
Photo for representation. (Image: AP)
To help small businesses connect with relevant customers online, Google has introduced "Smart" campaigns which allow them to create ads in minutes. The tech giant on Wednesday also announced that its lineup of ad products called "Google AdWords" will henceforth be known as "Google Ads".
"With the introduction of Google Ads, a small business can now use Smart campaigns, our new default ads experience," Google's Product Management Director Kim Spalding wrote in a blog post.
"We'll be rolling out Smart campaigns to the US today and globally through the end of this year," Spalding said.
Google first introduced its lineup of ad products nearly 18 years ago.
"We built Smart campaigns by tailoring the innovation and advertising technology available with Google Ads for small business owners. You can now create ads in minutes and drive real results - like making your phone ring, sending leads to your website, or bringing customers to your store," Spalding said.
Google said it will also launch a new advertising tool called "Image Picker" later this year. "Images help your products or services stand out, and later this year we will launch Image Picker, making it easier for you to showcase what makes your business unique," Spalding said.
This tool will allow businesses to pick top three images from suggestions provided by Google or upload their own."We'll help you get results by testing combinations of the text and images you selected," Spalding added.
